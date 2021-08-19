Binance Bridge Implements BEP-20 Conversion of AXS and SLP

Binance Smart Chain Ecosystem Users Can Convert AXS and SLP Tokens from ERC-20 to BEP-20

The Binance Bridge protocol conversion service has added support for axie infinity (AXS) and smooth love potion (SLP) tokens. About this Binance Smart Chain (BSC) developers reported on his Twitter page.

With the help of the listing, users can now convert existing AXS / SLP tokens based on the Ethereum protocol (ERC-20) to the BSC standard (BEP-20).

Thus, token holders will have access to the BSC ecosystem, including marketplaces like PancakeSwap, without selling coins. The conversion of tokens takes place in a 1: 1 ratio.

However, the listing of tokens on the Binance Bridge had almost no effect on the prices of the tokens themselves. So, AXS on a daily scale sank 1.1% to $ 68.6. The market capitalization of the token decreased to $ 3.9 billion. The SLP price per day, on the contrary, increased, but only by 2.1% to $ 0.16. Capitalization has grown to $ 207.7 million.









Binance added the native Axie token to its listing after the blockchain game surpassed the entire Ethereum network in revenue. Recall that the project also turned out to be several times more profitable than the stablecoin hub MakerDAO and the market maker PancakeSwap.

According to Sky Mavis COO Alexander Leonard Larsen, Axie Infinity’s revenue grew from $ 100,000 in January 2021 to $ 196 million in July.

As previously revealed by DappRadar analysts, Binance Smart Chain has become the most active blockchain in the gaming segment. In July, the network recorded an increase in unique addresses in gaming smart contracts by as much as 2460% to 391,000 units. Read about the secret of Axie Infinity in the special material of the BeInCrypto editorial staff.

