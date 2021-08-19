Binance Cryptocurrency Exchange Failure Raises Outrage As Traders Lose Millions

Disruptions to cryptocurrency exchanges have resulted in losses of investors trying to exit on time. While Binance is actively addressing such situations, numerous investors are reportedly demanding compensation for losses due to the inoperability of the exchange.

Speaking to CNBC, a Binance spokesperson highlighted the company’s policy that promises to compensate for actual trading losses due to systemic or internal issues, but noted:

“We do not cover hypothetical ‘what could have been’ situations such as unrealized profits.”

In some cases where investors have applied for compensation in connection with the outage, Binance's customer service team reportedly offered a low discount, refusing to comment on "unresolved legal issues."









Back on February 11th, Binance had to temporarily close its store due to a 60% jump in internet traffic, and as a result, the exchange suspended “deposits, withdrawals, spot and margin trading, P2P trading, OTC portal trading, savings and redemption, as well as transfers of assets from sub-accounts, margin accounts, futures accounts and paper wallets. “

Binance recently attracted the attention of regulators around the world due to the complexities of trading and licensing. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has announced his intention to obtain a license in each jurisdiction.

Zhao has publicly offered the position of CEO of Binance to someone with “strong regulatory experience.” Binance is currently under scrutiny by authorities around the world, including the Netherlands, Malaysia and Korea.

In order to mitigate the damage, Binance has actively begun to impose restrictions to reduce the likelihood of high-risk trading, from restricting high-leverage trading to completely restricting derivatives trading.