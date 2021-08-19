Bitcoin, Ether and all major cryptocurrencies are growing steadily: the scam rocked the market

This week, the most interesting were such events and achievements: hacking of the Poly Network protocol on August 10, refunds by the same hackers, increasing the complexity of bitcoin mining.

The dynamics of cryptocurrencies is positive: Bitcoin added 14%, Ether (Ethereum) – 16.8%, Cardano – 50%, XRP – 42.6%, Polkadot – 15%. Mostly prices for other cryptocurrencies were also growing, Anzhey Kovalchuk, chief cryptocurrency strategist at TomiEx, told us.

Bitcoin may rise in price up to $ 100 thousand, – Bloomberg forecast

So, on August 10, as a result of the hacking of the Poly Network platform, hackers withdrew over $ 600 million (in terms of € 512 million). It became the largest DeFi hacker attack in history. Already on August 13, news arrived that the funds had been returned, and the attackers even refused the reward for this return.

“The reason for this generosity was the explanations to hackers that they committed the biggest theft of the sphere of decentralized finance, so the authorities of many countries will persecute them. That is, the fear of theft itself turned out to be weightless, and the fear of an international scandal became significant. We think that this story will still have a continuation “, – notes Kovalchuk.

Returning to the situation around the complexity of bitcoin mining, we note that as of August 13, the complexity of bitcoin mining has already increased by 7%, to 15.56 trillion hashes (T). The indicator continues to recover after falling to a 1.5-year low of 13.67T in mid-July.

“This dynamics is due to the resumption of speculative activity after the drawdown of the spring events”, – said the chief cryptocurrency strategist at TomiEx in a conversation with UBR.ua.

$ 70K for Bitcoin and $ 5K for Ethereum: Time to Look Out for Smaller Coins

Recall that in the spring of this year, China banned crypto-miners from conducting full-fledged activities on the territory of their country. The miners were forced to relocate to the United States.









Forecasts and estimates for the next week are optimistic, as speculative activity in August will be high. The general attitude is that the cryptocurrency will gradually continue to rise in price. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, XRP, Polkadot, etc.

“Investors are returning to the crypto market gradually, as many have stuck positions since the winter, when they opened deals for the purchase of cryptocurrencies at the highest price levels. We believe that now there is still no full-fledged belief that the price will no longer fall. Thoughtlessly invest in the recovery of the industry not ready”, – says Anzhej Kovalchuk.

Foreigners flee from Ukrainian securities to crypt

Positive factors for the industry will be, for example, the fact that American miners are strengthening their presence against the background of a decrease in the hash rate. However, the desire of the SEC (US Securities and Exchange Commission) to regulate the market persists as a reason for concerns about price stability.

“We think that in August, in addition to a gradual recovery, as a result, we will face price volatility. That is, there will be periodic drawdowns and growth. So this is the ideal time to work within the day.”, – summed up the analyst.