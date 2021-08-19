Thursday, August 19, 2021
More
    HomeMoney
    Sharla Hamblin

    Latest Posts

    Bitcoin Rises 10% By Investing.com





    Bitcoin cryptocurrency has grown by 10%

    Investing.com – It was trading at $ 42.802.7 at 19:05 (16:05 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 10.42% on the day. This was the sharpest daily rise in cryptocurrency since June 9th.

    This growth pushed Bitcoin’s market cap to $ 792.2B, 45.78% of the market cap of all cryptocurrencies. Earlier, at its peak, Bitcoin’s capitalization was $ 1.184.9B.

    Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has traded in a range of $ 39,905.4 to $ 42,813.9.

    Over the past 7 days, Bitcoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 10.5%. The volume of Bitcoin in the last 24 hours was $ 36.0B or 38.34% of the total volume of cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $ 37,365.3945 to $ 42,813.9258 in the past seven days.

    Currently, the price of Bitcoin is still below 33.92% of its peak of $ 64,778.04, which was reached on April 14th.

    Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies

    The cryptocurrency was trading at $ 2,867.85 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.97% on the day.

    traded at $ 1,0004 on the Investing.com Index, which rose 0.03%.

    Ethereum’s market cap was previously $ 332.1B or 19.19% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies, while Tether’s market cap was $ 62.0B or 3.58% of the total cryptocurrency market.




    A warning: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

    Fusion media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.




    Sharla Hamblin

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us