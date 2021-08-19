Bitcoin Rises 10% By Investing.com



Bitcoin cryptocurrency has grown by 10%



Investing.com – It was trading at $ 42.802.7 at 19:05 (16:05 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 10.42% on the day. This was the sharpest daily rise in cryptocurrency since June 9th.

This growth pushed Bitcoin’s market cap to $ 792.2B, 45.78% of the market cap of all cryptocurrencies. Earlier, at its peak, Bitcoin’s capitalization was $ 1.184.9B.

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has traded in a range of $ 39,905.4 to $ 42,813.9.

Over the past 7 days, Bitcoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 10.5%. The volume of Bitcoin in the last 24 hours was $ 36.0B or 38.34% of the total volume of cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $ 37,365.3945 to $ 42,813.9258 in the past seven days.

Currently, the price of Bitcoin is still below 33.92% of its peak of $ 64,778.04, which was reached on April 14th.

Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies

The cryptocurrency was trading at $ 2,867.85 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.97% on the day.

traded at $ 1,0004 on the Investing.com Index, which rose 0.03%.

Ethereum’s market cap was previously $ 332.1B or 19.19% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies, while Tether’s market cap was $ 62.0B or 3.58% of the total cryptocurrency market.







