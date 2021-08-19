Thursday, August 19, 2021
    Bloomberg strategist calls Ethereum an obstacle to Bitcoin’s growth to $ 100,000




    Mike McGlone, senior commodities strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, believes Ethereum may be the main constraint on Bitcoin’s growth. He stated this in an interview with the YouTube channel The Deep Dive.

    Previously, he repeatedly predicted that the digital gold rate would reach the $ 100,000 mark. But, according to the expert, the entry into the mainstream of the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization can become an obstacle to growth.

    People are beginning to understand that Ethereum is “the building block for all financial technology, DeFi and infrastructure in a world that is going digital, ”said McGlone.

    The expert named non-fungible tokens (NFT) as another powerful support for the Ethereum price. Such assets are becoming extremely popular and are mostly issued on the cryptocurrency blockchain.

    At the same time, McGlone called the forecast of the former hedge fund manager Goldman Sachs and CEO of Real Vision TV Raul Pal about the growth of Ethereum to $ 20,000 overstated.

    Recall that in May McGlone supported the opinion of JP Morgan analysts that a correction in the cryptocurrency market could push institutional investors to leave Bitcoin for gold.

    Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER




