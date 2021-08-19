Brian Austin Green spoke out for the first time after Megan Fox’s public scandal

“Be kind to one another.”







Legion media

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green











Recently, a scandal erupted on the network between ex-spouses Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green. The actress accused her ex-husband of manipulating their young sons for his own benefit and the desire to show himself on Instagram as a good father. Brian’s ex-lovers also joined Fox’s words. They noted that they also noticed similar motivation in the actor’s behavior.









However, Green considers their words to be slanderous. He published a new video on the social network and signed it as follows: “Wednesday. Life at home while children are at school. ” In the video, Brian thanked the fans who supported him during the Megan scandal. “I wanted to say thank you to everyone who came to my page and took my side. It is very kind and I appreciate it … Be kind to each other, love each other, ”he said.

Recall that the couple began dating in the mid-2000s. In 2010, the actors played a magnificent wedding. They filed for divorce earlier this year, but now they are continuing to raise 8-year-old Noah, 6-year-old Bodhi and 4-year-old Joni together.

After breaking up with Green, Megan immediately began an affair with singer Coulson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly – editor’s note). The couple have already traveled several times on joint trips and Fox even introduced the artist to her heirs. And Brian dated the model Courtney Stodden for several months.