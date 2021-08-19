Cameron Diaz talks about her marriage, her age and filming in movies

The actress is not at all worried that in recent years she has not acted in films.

Hollywood beauty Cameron Diaz, who recently showed an “honest” selfie, has not acted in films for the past few years and rarely gives interviews. However, the star recently spoke frankly with InStyle journalists about her marriage, what she thinks about her age and plans for the future.

Watch a video about the interesting position of Cameron Diaz:

Also during the conversation, Cameron Diaz talked about her husband Benji Madden, after the marriage with whom she stopped delighting with new films and other projects. Although, according to her, she is very happy in marriage and she managed to find harmony.

“Our marriage is the best thing that has ever happened to me. My husband is the best both as a person and as a partner. Of course, family life is difficult. It is a permanent job, and it is very important to find someone who is ready to do this work with you. Marriage cannot have a 60 to 40 ratio, it is always 50 to 50. I don’t know if I was ready for marriage when I married Benji, but I knew he was special. He’s a good man, no problem with him. and I am grateful to him for that, “Cameron confessed.

Cameron Diaz / Photo: instagram.com/instylemagazine







The actress does not tie her absence from films to marriage and family life. She positions herself as a free person who does only what she really wants.

“It’s great when no one knows what I’m going to do. Because now my time is completely mine. I don’t participate in promoting films, and since I don’t go to promo tours, I don’t owe anyone anything. I don’t do it anymore. . I live my life, “added Diaz.

Read also: Cameron Diaz told how she lives “retired”

Also 46-year-old Cameron Diaz describes her age as a special experience behind her back. “I think that forty-year-old people are experiencing the best period in their life. You just become yourself. And you can already consciously change something, because you have decades of experience behind your back. You already understand how everything happens and do not get hung up on I just don’t worry about it! And it’s such a relief “, – assured Cameron Diaz.

INSTAGRAM (@instylemagazine) Aug 6, 2019 at 5:12 am PDT

We will remind, recently the stars of the original film “Charlie’s Angels” Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu met in Los Angeles. The actresses have shown that they are in great shape.