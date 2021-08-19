Cardano (ADA) has formed a rising low

The Cardano coin has formed a rising low and recovered above the $ 2 mark. Technical indicators promise the ADA a quick absorption of the all-time high of $ 2.47.

ADA recovered over $ 2

ADA, a coin from the recently exploding Cardano project, is breaking into the top 3 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization and has been strengthening since July 21, when the price hit a low of $ 1.13.

For the seventh time, the ADA bounced off the $ 1 support area (green), over which it had been trading for 147 days.

First, in the process of smooth growth, the market broke through the resistance area of ​​$ 1.50 on August 10. Further, the pace of strengthening accelerated, and the ADA broke through the resistance around $ 1.80. The coin formed a local high of $ 2.25 on Aug. 14, not reaching 10% to the all-time high of $ 2.47, marked on May 16 (yellow line).

ADA chart. Source: TradingView

On August 18, the ADA rate again tested the $ 1.87 area and turned it into support, forming a rising low of the uptrend on the daily chart. Here de passes the Fibo level 0.618 of the retracement of the entire bearish move.

Shortly thereafter, Cardano rallied another 10% and broke above the $ 2 psychological level. At the time of writing, the trades were taking place in the area of ​​the Fibo level of 0.786 correction. If the bulls win back this barrier, in the coming days we may see continued growth and renewed historical highs.

Long term goals

Technical indicators show bullish sentiment and support the likelihood of further uptrend development. The RSI bounced off the neutral zone and recovered above 70 (orange circle). The MACD signal line is growing, despite the fact that the green bars of positive momentum are getting weaker. Stochastic Oscillator returned to the overbought zone after forming a bullish crossover.

ADA chart. Source: TradingView

If Cardano absorbs the all-time high at $ 2.47, the next long-term bullish targets will be external Fib extension levels. The nearest target is marked at $ 2.87 (Fibo 1.272 retracement), and further at $ 3.38, $ 3.94 and $ 4.85 (Fibo 1.618, 2 and 2.618 retracements, respectively).

ADA chart. Source: TradingView

