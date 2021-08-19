Cardano blockchain will receive support for algorithmic stablecoin

Cardano announced algorithmic contract for djed stablecoin operating on the principle of an autonomous bank

The algorithmic stablecoin djed will become available for use on the Cardano network as the Alonzo update rolls out. This was announced on its official website by Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), the developer of Cardano.

Join our Telegram channel to keep abreast of the main trends in the crypto market.

It is reported that with the Alonzo update, Cardano smart contracts will receive support for the Plutus language. The basic version of the algorithmic stablecoin called Minimal Djed is also deployed on it. The stablecoin itself works on the principle of collateral redistribution.

As seen in the picture above, the standalone contract maintains the djed price by reselling the asset, using reserves, and charging commissions. The ultimate beneficiaries of the djed turnover are the holders of the so-called “reserve coins”. They also take on the risk of price fluctuations.









In general, djed repeats the basic idea of ​​other stablecoins, but the key difference is the algorithmic principle of management. The coin can also work with any fiat currency, IOHK notes. Moreover, algorithmic control allows you to narrow down the course fluctuations. Thus, as experts expect, users will not be incentivized to cheat the coin’s margin in the secondary market, which creates volatility like USDT.

Read also: Cardano (ADA) is now a darling of Wall Street investors

In addition, the djed architecture is built to protect against monopolization. For example, there are limits on the number of stablecoin lenders, as well as on their revenue from the provision of services. However, IOHK did not specify exactly how this mechanism was implemented. The final dates for supporting the coin in the Cardano ecosystem are also unknown.

As a reminder, the Alonzo update is split into several stages: Alonzo Blue, Alonzo White and Alonzo Purple. Basically, Alonzo is a hard fork of the Cardano network that supports new functionality. Smart contracts themselves are supported through the Plutus integration.

What do you think? Share your thoughts with us in the comments and join the discussion in our Telegram channel.

Disclaimer

All information contained on our website is published in good faith and objectivity, and for informational purposes only. The reader is solely responsible for any actions he takes based on the information received on our website.