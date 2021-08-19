Cardano Developer Unveils Djed Stablecoin Concept | Blockchain24

According to the latest academic article published by IOG, the developer of Cardano, the earliest experimental versions of the stablecoin Djed have already been deployed in six major testnet environments. That’s what’s special about Djed’s algorithmically balanced design.

Djed solves the biggest problems facing stablecoins

According to a blog post posted on the official Input Output website, IOG, Emurgo and Ergo have teamed up to create an algorithmic stablecoin protocol called Djed.

Its price stabilization is ensured by the smart contract architecture, so it can be easily integrated into all kinds of decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols.

Unlike other major stablecoins, Djed acts as an autonomous bank. Its smart contract design ensures the stability of the “base coin” reserves and the minting / burning process of stablecoins and reserve coins.









At the time of its first releases, Djed is pegged to the US dollar, but it can work with all types of fiat currencies. Reserve coin holders who are responsible for providing liquidity to the stablecoin with their inflows benefit from the Djed tokenomics.

Cardano is an inch closer to the Djed release

IOG is promoting Djed as the world’s first “officially confirmed” stablecoin. All of its properties are confirmed by mathematical theorems: the limits of price fluctuations, the stability of the peg, the protection of reserves, and so on.

The developers have proposed two versions of Djed (Minimal Djed – which acts like the MVP of the protocol – and Extended Djed). The world’s first Djed implementation for the mainnet was introduced as SigmaUSD on the Ergo blockchain (ERG). Similar tools were then deployed to the Binance Smart Chain testnet, Fuji Avalanche, Mumbai to Polygon, Kovan to Ethereum, Rinkeby to Ethereum, and the RSK testnet.

As Cardano (ADA) gets closer to releasing its smart contract, the implementation of Minimal Djed in Plutus Cardano has been completed.