Cardano Rises 13% By Investing.com



Cryptocurrency Cardano has grown by 13%



Investing.com – The crypto was trading at $ 2.375325 at 01:28 (22:28 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 13.26% on the day. This was the sharpest daily rise in cryptocurrency since August 13.

This rise pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 75.583209B, 3.79% of the market cap of all cryptocurrencies. Earlier, at its peak, Cardano’s capitalization was $ 71.557257B.

In the past 24 hours, Cardano has traded in a range of $ 2.046383 to $ 2.439229.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 22.5%. The volume of Cardano in the last 24 hours amounted to $ 7.884380B or 6.90% of the total volume of cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $ 1.8233 to $ 2.4392 in the past seven days.

Currently, Cardano’s price is still below 3.44% of its $ 2.46 peak, which was reached on May 16.

Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies

The cryptocurrency was trading at $ 46,554.8 on the Investing.com Index, up 4.38% on the day.

trading at $ 3,170.89 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 5.31%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was previously $ 872.037561B or 43.73% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies, while Ethereum’s market cap was $ 369.424695B or 18.53% of the total cryptocurrency market.







