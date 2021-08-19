Centric Swap Completes Migration To Binance Smart Chain | Blockchain24

After two and a half years of using the TRON blockchain, the Centric cryptocurrency project has completed its migration to Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

Centric announced its decision in May. Later that month, cybersecurity firm Iosiro completed an audit of the updated BSC smart contracts. Centric Adds First BEP-20 Tokens Two Days Before Migration Centric Swap (CNS) to the leading decentralized exchange BSC (DEX), PancakeSwap (CAKE).

“When we completed the audit back in May, some community members wondered why we waited until July to make the transition,” said Centric COO Tommy Butcher. Centric is much more than just a smart contract. We have created a whole ecosystem that includes partners. We needed to give our developers time to check everything before doing anything. The time it took to get it right paid off as everything went very smoothly, ”Butcher said.

The migration began on 15 July and proceeded with minimal disruption. Within 24 hours, the Centric Swap (CNS) and Centric Rise (CNR) tokens stored in the Centric Web Wallet were updated to the BEP-20 BSC format. For users with tokens in an external wallet, Centric has deployed a self-service tool to convert TRON to BSC on the Centric Swap site.









After the migration, Centric announced several interesting developments. Their first post-migration partner, the decentralized finance (DeFi) project RastaFinance, added CNS to their DEX and liquidity pool. They also added the ability to stake RASTA tokens and receive CNS rewards.

During the migration, Centricswap.com only supported exchanges between CNS and CNR tokens using the MetaMask wallet. Six additional wallets are supported today, including the software-based TrustWallet and the hardware favorite SafePal.

Last week, the company announced the integration of CNS with the MyCryptoCheckout cryptocurrency payment gateway, allowing online stores to accept CNS payments with zero transaction fees.

“It was a very stressful action a few weeks after the blockchain change,” Butcher said. And this is just the beginning. “

Some CNS-enabled exchanges still integrate the CNS BEP-20. Centric encourages users to check their website to see which exchanges are still in the process of migrating before attempting to purchase CNS.