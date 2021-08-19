Dakota Johnson is resting with Chris Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow and their children in Aspen

Chris and Apple Martin, Dakota Johnson

A ski resort in the US state of Colorado attracts stars and wealthy tourists every year. 47-year-old Gwyneth Paltrow and 42-year-old Chris Martin decided to spend Christmas holidays in Aspen with children this year. And since each of the former spouses has long had their own personal lives, the current companions of Martin and Paltrow went with them.

30-year-old Dakota Johnson got into the lens of the paparazzi while walking with Martin and his 15-year-old daughter Apple. The actress, taking her arm, walked down the street after Chris.



Chris and Apple Martin, Dakota Johnson





The romance between the star of the movie “Fifty Shades of Gray” and the lead singer of Coldplay began in 2017. Rumors circulated around the couple about preparations for the wedding, but in the summer of 2019, the media reported about the separation of the lovers. The break in the relationship did not last long. It was rumored that Gwyneth Paltrow pushed them to reunite. Chris and Gwyneth divorced after 10 years of marriage. In 2018, the actress married producer Brad Falchuk.



Photo from Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow



Dakota Johnson



Chris Martin









