Dogecoin Review, How To Get And Where To Store DOGE Cryptocurrency | SOCIETY

Dogecoin review, how to get and where to store DOGE cryptocurrency

Dogecoin was originally conceived as a joke. But the coin quickly gained popularity in the crypto community, increased in value and entered the top ten virtual currencies by market capitalization. Let’s see what caused this success and how to earn Dogecoin.

What is DOGE?

Dogecoin is an open source crypt named after an internet meme (a red-haired Shiba Inu named Cabosu). It is a fork of Luckycoin based on Litecoin.

The founders of the crypt, Jackson Palmer and Billy Marcus, did not, in fact, come up with anything new. Dogi was not seen as a strong investment project, but was only a way to entertain the public. It is worth noting the innovative approach to the advertising campaign, which bore fruit and paid attention to the coin.

Characteristics of Dogecoin

The crypto is characterized by the following differences:

● Scrypt algorithm is used to encrypt data, which makes mining Doge easier than mining Bitcoin;

● initially, the developers set a limit on the issue of coins at 100 billion, but then set an unlimited issue;

● the time for opening a block in the network is 1 minute;

● it takes 6 minutes to process the transaction;

● initially, miners received rewards in a randomized manner, but in 2014 they set a fixed reward of 10 thousand coins per block;

● transfer fee is 1 Dogi regardless of the amount.

How did the Dogikoin exchange rate change?

The crypto was launched in December 2013, when the first Bitcoin boom was observed. Dogikoin’s price was $ 0.0002 – $ 0.0003. The product began to be used immediately after the launch; in the first month, the project site was visited by over a million unique users. Cryptocurrency price exceeded 0.0018 USD.

In 2014, new strong players entered the market and investors’ attention turned to them. Until 2017, the Doge course did not go beyond 0.0002 – 0.0003 USD.

Amid an uptrend in January 2018, the price climbed to $ 0.17. After the pullback, it was held at the level of 0.002 USD.

Dogecoin rate against the ruble and other fiat currencies rose in 2021. According to Coinmarketcap, the new record was 73 cents. Today, the price is highly dependent on the statements in the media. For example, in February, due to Elon Musk’s tweet mentioning Dogecoin, the rate jumped by 50%.

The price of the Dogi to the ruble:

Dogi storage wallets

The user is responsible for the safety of the cryptocurrency, so it is worth taking seriously the storage of coins. The following wallet options are available:

● Online wallets are special services on the Internet where you can make transactions and store crypto. This includes accounts on exchanges. Such sites are often subjected to hacker attacks, so it is not recommended to leave large amounts of money on their wallets.

● Mobile applications and PC programs – special software is installed. Keys are encrypted and stored on the device, which is safer than the first option.

● Hardware wallets – a special device similar to a USB flash drive is used as an access key to the account. This method is the most reliable.

● Paper wallets – the user’s wallet address is generated on the site, after which the keys are saved in paper form.

Through the https://dogecoin.com/ platform, investors gain access to the official software wallet. Downloading, configuring and managing Wallet is possible on Windows, Linux, MacOS, Android.









The official wallet is available in two variants:

● Core – a “thick” wallet that needs to download the entire blocks chain. The program takes up more space on the computer, but guarantees a high level of security.

● MultiDoge is a “lightweight” wallet that does not require downloading all blocks (like Core). The storage is synchronized with the blockchain via a remote server.

If you don’t want to mess with setting up and managing the software, choose the Dogechain online wallet. It is less reliable, but you don’t need to install anything. To create an online wallet, you just need to provide an email address and come up with a password. The wallet allows import and export of private keys. Perform them on a secure device, without a network connection. Key export is required for each address.

It is possible to create a Dogecoin paper wallet on the Dogechain platform. The information will be entered into a PDF file, which will remain printed on the printer.

Other Wallets for Dogecoins are Ledger, Jaxx, Guarda, Coinomi, Agama.

Where to buy Dogcoin?

The crypto asset is traded on Binance, Huobi, Coinbase, KuCoin and other exchanges. Coinmarketcap provides a complete list of such platforms. To view it, enter the name of the asset in the search box and go to the “Market” (or “Market”) tab.

Also, purchase is possible through online exchangers. This option is easier, since you do not need to register and verify, understand the interface, pay additional commissions. To select an exchanger, use the monitoring https://exchangesumo.com/. For this:

● select the exchange direction (for example, Sberbank in rubles to the Dogecoin wallet);

● select an exchange office from the table by exchange rate, reserve, reviews and other parameters;

● click on the line with the name of the exchanger.

Monitoring ExchangeSumo will redirect to the exchanger, where it will remain to place an order and make a payment.

Mining Dogecoin

A crypto asset can not only be bought, but also obtained using equipment. Dogecoin mining in 2021 is carried out on video cards (AMD, Nvidia) and ASIC (Antminer, Innosilicon). Independent mining is also possible in pools (AntPool, Aikapool, ViaBTC). Being in a pool, the chance of generating a new block is much higher.

How profitable is Dogecoin mining today? The expected profit can be calculated using Whattomine, Minerstat, Cryptocalc calculators.

Earnings on cranes

To make money on a cryptographic currency, start-up capital is not always needed. Beginners can get their first coins with the help of taps.

Faucets are sites that pay tokens to clients’ wallets for completing tasks. This can be captcha input or viewing ads. Since the job is easy, there is a meager income. Profits can be increased by using special bots that collect crypto in automatic mode. As a rule, they are paid. Free bots are often used by scammers.

There are instant withdrawal faucets and accumulative faucets, which pay the earned coins to clients’ wallets after reaching a certain minimum. The former are more convenient, but they close quickly. The latter are more reliable, such as Moondoge, Dogefaucet and others.

Thus, the course of the Dog’s Coin is difficult to predict. It can suddenly change under the influence of public outcry and hype. But the asset does not face depreciation, since it is distinguished by tremendous user support, is used in charity events, and is actively used for prompt and cheap payments on the network. Therefore, it is worth including it in your investment portfolio and trying to make money on the exchange.