Thursday, August 19, 2021
More
    HomeNews
    Cornelius Chandler

    Latest Posts

    Emma Watson and Tom Felton celebrate upcoming Christmas with their Harry Potter co-stars




    Emma Watson and Tom Felton celebrated upcoming Christmas with co-stars "Harry Potter"

    Tom Felton, Emma Watson, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Matt Lewis

    Since the end of the Harry Potter films, fans of the famous wizard story have never stopped hoping for a reunion of their favorite characters on the screen. Alas, it has not happened yet, but the cast actors periodically meet outside the set – during the work on the film, they became real friends, and some of them were even suspected of romantic relationships.

    So the other day, Tom Felton, Emma Watson, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Matthew Lewis gathered at a festive party to celebrate the upcoming Christmas.

    Tom Felton, Emma Watson, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Matt Lewis
    Tom Felton, Emma Watson, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Matt Lewis

    On Instagram, Felton posted two group shots and called their protagonists his “schoolmates.” And Watson, who shared the same shot on her blog, wished everyone a Merry Christmas.

    Tom Felton, Emma Watson, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Matt Lewis

    In the photo, 32-year-old Felton and 29-year-old Watson are standing next to each other – they have already been credited with an affair more than once, and their colleague on the set Rupert Grint said in an interview that there was a certain chemistry between Tom and Emma during the filming of the film …

    There was always something between them. There was clearly a spark there
    – he said.




    However, rumors about the romance between Felton and Watson have not been confirmed – in a recent interview with Vogue, the actress said that she is “her own partner” and feels great in this status.




    Cornelius Chandler

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us