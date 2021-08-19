Emma Watson and Tom Felton celebrate upcoming Christmas with their Harry Potter co-stars

Tom Felton, Emma Watson, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Matt Lewis

Since the end of the Harry Potter films, fans of the famous wizard story have never stopped hoping for a reunion of their favorite characters on the screen. Alas, it has not happened yet, but the cast actors periodically meet outside the set – during the work on the film, they became real friends, and some of them were even suspected of romantic relationships.

So the other day, Tom Felton, Emma Watson, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Matthew Lewis gathered at a festive party to celebrate the upcoming Christmas.



On Instagram, Felton posted two group shots and called their protagonists his “schoolmates.” And Watson, who shared the same shot on her blog, wished everyone a Merry Christmas.

In the photo, 32-year-old Felton and 29-year-old Watson are standing next to each other – they have already been credited with an affair more than once, and their colleague on the set Rupert Grint said in an interview that there was a certain chemistry between Tom and Emma during the filming of the film …

There was always something between them. There was clearly a spark there

However, rumors about the romance between Felton and Watson have not been confirmed – in a recent interview with Vogue, the actress said that she is “her own partner” and feels great in this status.