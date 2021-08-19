Emma Watson spoke out against the concept of traditional marriage: “LGBT couples have healthier relationships”

Emma Watson

29-year-old Emma Watson became the heroine of the new issue of Teen Vogue magazine. In a conversation with the editors of the publication, the actress shared her thoughts on the concept of traditional marriage and relationships in a couple. So, Emma rebuffed the idea that building lasting relationships does not take much effort.

Conversations that family relationships should be so light and relaxed that spouses should feel each other and understand from a half-glance is complete nonsense! This is absolutely impossible! It seems to me that the relationship in a couple does not have to be in accordance with traditional models. People should talk more with each other, share tasks, work and responsibility.

Watson also admitted that in this regard, she is closer to the relationship in LGBT couples. Emma considers same-sex couples’ relationships one of the healthiest:

They discuss many things among themselves, conclude agreements together, negotiate their expectations and assumptions. I am also inspired by the kinki culture (we are talking about sex parties at which people freely have sex by mutual agreement. – Ed.), Because its representatives are the best at negotiating. They know all about consent and fully understand what they would like to receive. Most couples would find it very helpful to apply these relationship building models.

Recall that in the summer of 2019, rumors appeared in the press that Emma Watson was dating Brendan Irba, a programmer and co-founder of Oculus VR – the actress herself did not comment on this information. After a while, in an interview, Watson said that she was happy to be single, and also called this relationship “a partnership with myself.”







