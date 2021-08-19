Employees filed a lawsuit against Kim Kardashian

The reality TV star and socialite Kim Kardashian were sued by the staff serving her in the luxurious Hidden Hills estate. Workers said the former celebrity spouses were holding back wages and were mistreated.

According to TMZ, seven former Kardashian employees filed a lawsuit. They claim to have been hired as full-time employees, but were treated as independent contractors and were denied benefits for full-time employees.

The lawsuit also states that the star treated employees terribly, did not want to pay overtime hours and illegally used teenage labor.

According to the lawsuit, one employee claims he was fired after he asked about his rights and the rights of his son, who he said was only 16 years old but worked more than a minor under California labor law.









Representatives of the secular lioness have already spoken out about the accusations. They assure that Kim herself has never communicated with her employees, and the employment broker is guilty of this matter.