Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin and representative Elon Musk publicly support Dogecoin

The Dogecoin developers announced the resumption of the activities of the Dogecoin Foundation, a non-profit organization that aims to develop the ecosystem of this meme cryptocurrency.

The Dogecoin Foundation’s advisors included Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin, longtime associate of Elon Musk and head of his family office Jared Birchell, Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus and developer Max Keller.

The Dogecoin Foundation plans to accelerate the development of Dogecoin by hiring new employees for full-time employment, continue to protect the Dogecoin brand and logo, and introduce new projects for the Dogecoin ecosystem.









We believe Dogecoin deserves the attention of a team of loyal contributors who can help carry the burden of these more mundane tasks by supporting the Dogecoin project. The Foundation has prepared a budget and has received expressions of interest from a number of people who can contribute. We aim to create a group of annual sponsors who can cover the Foundation’s activities and a small development team. Our initial goal is to secure a three-year budget so that we can recruit a minimum of staff to improve Dogecoin full-time without worrying about keeping our jobs running. Dogecoin Foundation

Since the beginning of 2021, the Dogecoin rate has grown by 7150%. At the beginning of May, the coin rate set a historical maximum at around $ 0.73, and this growth was 18,150% since the beginning of the year. Today the exchange rate is $ 0.3 and the market capitalization is $ 39 billion.