Ethereum cryptocurrency may soar up to $ 40 thousand: expert forecast

Ethereum price in the future can grow up to $ 20-40 thousand. At the moment, the cost of the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is $ 2.9 thousand, according to data from CoinDesk.

Ethereum was the leader in terms of profit on the crypto market last month, it still demonstrates confidence and has a chance to grow. This forecast was announced by analyst Reinaldo Marquez on the NewsBTC portal.

The historical maximum of the Ethereum cryptocurrency is $ 4.3 thousand. This level was set back in May 2021. Market capitalization is estimated at $ 349.90 billion.









Video of the day

Note that at the end of July, Ethereum miners received higher incomes than Bitcoin miners. This trend continues on the crypto market for the third month in a row, which is the longest period in history. Ethereum miners received $ 1.03 billion in revenue, Bitcoin – $ 971.8 million.

Earlier it was reported that bitcoin began a new growth from the support of $ 45.5 thousand and, most likely, will grow to $ 48 thousand. At the same time, the next target may be the mark of $ 50 thousand.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, Federal Reserve spokesman Lael Brainard spoke about the reasons for the “urgency of the matter” regarding the development of the US central bank digital currency. She notes that other countries, such as China, have already moved forward with their own currencies.