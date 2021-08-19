Ethereum holders traded crypto exchanges for staking

Ethereum volumes on crypto exchanges have dropped to record lows. Meanwhile, ETH hodlers have already invested 7 million coins in staking on ETH 2.0.

The popular on-chain analytics provider Glassnode recently published a block of fresh statistics on the Ethereum blockchain, noting that the recent growth in the rate of its native cryptocurrency ETH occurred amid the ongoing outflow of coins from cryptocurrency exchanges.

“ETH stocks on crypto exchanges have dropped to historic lows and accounted for 13% of the total circulating supply of coins this week, which is equivalent to 15.3 million ETH.”

Ethereum Stocks on Exchanges: Glassnode

Everything – in staking Ethereum

The outflow of Ethereum from crypto exchanges is traditionally considered a bullish signal for a currency. This could mean that coin holders are withdrawing coins from trading platforms to place them in custody services or cold wallets. However, this could also indicate another option. Investors can withdraw their coins to invest in the DeFi market or block them from staking.

The ETH options markets have also seen an increase in open interest (OI) over the past few weeks, according to Glassnode. The OI in the derivatives markets reached $ 3.9 billion this week. Experts added that this is about 40% below the all-time high in May.

Open Interest is the total number of currently outstanding contracts for various derivatives such as options and futures.

Industry analysts comment that a large amount of Ethereum is now being channeled to staking services like Lido to be placed on the ETH 2.0 smart deposit contract.

The indicator of funds blocked on Lido deposits continues to grow. Last week, the share of this service among all staked ETHs reached 12%, amounting to 815,000 coins. At the current exchange rate, this is equivalent to $ 2.44 billion. This news greatly delighted the holders of the LDO project management token, provoking its intraday growth by 30%.

ETH 2.0 takes a new frontier

According to ETH 2.0 launchpad, the number of ETH coins placed directly on the Beacon Chain contract has just marked a new milestone, surpassing the next round level of 7 million. This is about 6% of the total ETH supply and is equivalent to about $ 21 billion at the current exchange rate. … The annual percentage rate (APR) for investors is now 5.9%.

Similar stats from block explorer Beaconcha.in offer slightly less rosy stats. Here, the number of coins blocked in staking is only 6.77 million ETH, although this is still a record high. The number of validators in the network now exceeds 211 thousand.

Meanwhile, the Ethereum rate, until recently, has been strengthening for 4 weeks in a row and trying to gain a foothold above the psychological mark of $ 3,000, although at the time of this writing, it has rolled back under it again. Nevertheless, within the month, ETH is confidently holding in the green zone.

