Thursday, August 19, 2021
More
    HomeNews
    Cornelius Chandler

    Latest Posts

    Feminist Cape with Message: Natalie Portman Supports Women Directors at the Oscars




    Feminist Cape with a Message: Natalie Portman Supports Women Filmmakers at "Oscars"

    Natalie Portman

    Star images at social events are always vigorously discussed, but the appearance of 38-year-old Natalie Portman at the Oscars drew special attention. The thing is that the actress used her outfit not so much to show how well she understands the latest trends, but to express her civic position.

    Natalie PortmanNatalie Portman

    The fact is that the names of women directors who were not marked in the Oscar nomination were embroidered on the Dior cape. Recall that after the announcement of the candidates for the main film award, a scandal erupted: not a single woman was nominated for “Best Director”, although a lot of films shot by them were released last year.

    Natalie Portman

    So, on Portman’s outfit, you can see the names of Lauryn Skafaria (the film “The Strippers”), Lulu Wang (the film “Farewell”), Greta Gerwig (the film “Little Women”), Mariel Heller (the film “A Beautiful Day Next Door”), Mati Diop (film “Atlantic”), Melina Matsukas (film “Queen and Slim”), Alma Harel (film “Honey”) and Celine Syamma (film “Portrait of a Girl on Fire”).

    I just wanted to give my own way to acknowledge the women who have not been honored for their amazing work,

    – explained her act Portman.

    Natalie Portman




    The fact that major film awards often ignore the films of women directors seems to deeply hurt Natalie. So, in 2018, when she, together with Ron Howard, presented the Golden Globe in the Best Director category, the actress also could not restrain herself from the hairpin addressed to the jury’s decision.

    And here are all the male nominees,

    Portman said then.

    Well, as they say, not all superheroes wear cloaks – some wear capes!




    Cornelius Chandler

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us