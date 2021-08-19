Feminist Cape with Message: Natalie Portman Supports Women Directors at the Oscars

Natalie Portman

Star images at social events are always vigorously discussed, but the appearance of 38-year-old Natalie Portman at the Oscars drew special attention. The thing is that the actress used her outfit not so much to show how well she understands the latest trends, but to express her civic position.

The fact is that the names of women directors who were not marked in the Oscar nomination were embroidered on the Dior cape. Recall that after the announcement of the candidates for the main film award, a scandal erupted: not a single woman was nominated for “Best Director”, although a lot of films shot by them were released last year.

So, on Portman’s outfit, you can see the names of Lauryn Skafaria (the film “The Strippers”), Lulu Wang (the film “Farewell”), Greta Gerwig (the film “Little Women”), Mariel Heller (the film “A Beautiful Day Next Door”), Mati Diop (film “Atlantic”), Melina Matsukas (film “Queen and Slim”), Alma Harel (film “Honey”) and Celine Syamma (film “Portrait of a Girl on Fire”).

I just wanted to give my own way to acknowledge the women who have not been honored for their amazing work,

The fact that major film awards often ignore the films of women directors seems to deeply hurt Natalie. So, in 2018, when she, together with Ron Howard, presented the Golden Globe in the Best Director category, the actress also could not restrain herself from the hairpin addressed to the jury’s decision.

And here are all the male nominees,

Portman said then.

Well, as they say, not all superheroes wear cloaks – some wear capes!