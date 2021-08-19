Founder of bitcoin mixer Helix confessed to laundering $ 300 million through cryptocurrency

During its work with the Alpha Bay darknet marketplace, the mixer laundered about 354,468 bitcoins.

The head of bitcoin mixer Helix Larry Harmon has pleaded guilty to money laundering. Decrypt reports.

Harmon was charged with money laundering conspiracy in 2017. According to investigators, Helix made it possible to hide the origin of the cryptocurrency, it was impossible to trace it to law enforcement agencies. Harmon tried to deny the allegations – he stated that Helix improves privacy and simplifies bitcoin transactions.

The arguments were not convinced by law enforcement, as Helix mainly served dubious websites – for example, the already closed darknet marketplace Alpha Bay. It was used to buy drugs and other illegal goods.

Read also: darkweb fans have brought Russia to the top in shadow crypto-operations – Clain investigation

After several years of litigation, Harmon pleaded guilty. During his work with Alpha Bay, Helix laundered about 354,468 BTC. At today’s exchange rate, this amount is equivalent to $ 300 million.









“Harmon’s sole purpose was to hide criminal transactions from law enforcement on the darknet,” said Don Fort, head of the US Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigations Department.

According to Decrypt, the decision in the Harmon case means that law enforcement agencies began to view cryptocurrency mixers primarily as a tool for money laundering. At the same time, many users of mixers use them within the framework of the law.

In addition to the criminal case, financial anti-money laundering regulator FinCEN imposed an administrative fine on Harmon in the amount of $ 60 million.

Recall that in April, US regulators accused a Russian citizen of laundering $ 336 million through the Bitcoin Fog mixer.