Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk talk about how to keep sexual attraction in marriage during quarantine

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuck

The network is actively joking about the fact that after the end of the coronavirus pandemic, more than one couple around the world will file for divorce: life within four walls, interaction with a partner 24/7 and the so-called “everyday life” clearly will not benefit many lovers. Gwyneth Paltrow, 47, and her 49-year-old husband, Brad Falchak, asked an intimate relationship specialist, Mikaela Boehm, with whom they had a video chat, how not to ruin a relationship and keep an intimate life in marriage during quarantine.

Gwyneth and Brad said that they themselves are now the biggest stress, about life with four children (the actress has a 15-year-old daughter Apple and a 13-year-old son Moses from Chris Martin, and her husband has a son Brody and daughter Isabella from ex-wife Susan Bakinik), as well as how they manage to maintain balance in the prevailing conditions.

We are fortunate to have a really strong relationship, but we are also in close proximity with the children in our home. I think we all feel, especially my teenage children, that we are in limbo, in particular my daughter, who is very socially active. There is definitely tension in our family



– shared Gwyneth.



Gwyneth Paltrow with her daughter Apple

Boehm advised spouses and all other couples who experience difficulties during quarantine to devote themselves a few hours a day, without involving household members in their affairs, but at the same time not to forget about children in order to establish communication with them during this difficult period.

Gwyneth asked her what to do with those who are experiencing difficulties with sexual attraction, which, she said, faced her friend.

She says she doesn’t feel sexy anymore

– said the actress.









To which Boehm responded that many women go into “survival mode” when stressed. She added that when the level of threat decreases, it will pass, but for now she advised to take care of your feelings to raise sexuality.

Things like personal care, beauty treatments are very important. I just want to stay in my pajamas all day. But it’s not right. On the contrary, making additional efforts on yourself is actually the path to success,

– concluded Michaela.