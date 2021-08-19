The cryptocurrency market does not exist in a vacuum: on the contrary, it is sensitive to many trends in traditional markets. The correlation between the Bitcoin exchange rate and the US dollar is especially important, which any novice investor needs to know about.

How are the Bitcoin exchange rate and the US dollar related?

Risk appetite dynamics and Bitcoin



Investment market participants constantly oscillate between two emotional poles: greed and fear. When things go well in the economy, traders and investors go into the so-called “risk on” mode, that is, a high risk appetite. They readily buy volatile assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies in the expectation that the positive situation will continue and prices will rise.

Conversely, if the economy goes into decline or an unexpected negative event occurs, traders take a “risk off,” or low risk appetite. Capital preservation is becoming a priority: the demand for low-risk assets is growing, primarily American and German bonds, gold and just cash dollars.

A striking example is stock market collapse in March 2020when lockdowns began in Europe. You can also recall the events of summer 2020 in Belarus, when the population rushed to buy dollars and euros, fearing the devaluation of the ruble.

Bitcoin is by definition a high-risk asset, because its rate can change by more than 10% per day. On the contrary, the US dollar is perceived as a symbol of reliability – it is not for nothing that it is the world’s reserve currency. If market risks suddenly increase, investors begin to sell off stocks and cryptocurrencies, selling them for dollars. It is logical to assume that when the demand for cryptocurrency grows (during periods of high risk appetite), the demand for the dollar should, on the contrary, fall. Is it so?

DXY Index – a barometer of dollar attractiveness



To analyze the correlation between the dynamics of the dollar and other assets (including BTC), the popular DXY index (also abbreviated as USDX) or the US Dollar Index is used. Western traders also call it “Dixie”.

DXY measures the value of the US dollar against a basket of six currencies: the euro, Swiss franc, pound sterling, Canadian dollar, Japanese yen, and Swedish krona. In the future, the composition of the basket may change: for example, it is likely that instead of the kroon and franc, it will include the Chinese yuan and the Mexican peso, since the PRC and Mexico play a more important role in US international trade.









The DXY value is influenced by many factors: economic indicators in the United States and other countries (production, unemployment, inflation, etc.), monetary policy of central banks, as well as the same level of risk appetite in the market. In particular, if the economic or political situation in the US deteriorates, the DXY falls.

The DXY Index was launched in 1973 with an initial value of 100. At the time of this writing, it stood at 92.522, which means that over the past decades, the US dollar has depreciated against other currencies. However, in May 2021, when the negative data on the US employment market was published, the value was even lower – 89.7, so that the position of the dollar has improved in recent months.

Dollar up, bitcoin down



The fact that there is an inverse correlation between BTC and DXY was noticed back in 2013. If you superimpose their charts on top of each other, you will see that the DXY peaks for the most part coincide with the dips in the bitcoin rate. Thus, the inverse correlation of these two indicators is quite real.

Charts: ru.tradingview.com

Will this dependence continue in the future? This is where opinions differ. Many believe that as the price and reputation of Bitcoin grows, the world’s main cryptocurrency will increasingly be perceived as “digital gold” – and behave like a precious metal. Gold is a low-risk asset, demand for which rises during periods of low risk appetite. Accordingly, Bitcoin may sooner or later fall into the category of defensive assets along with gold, silver and US Treasury bonds.

How to use the BTC and DXY correlation when investing



It should be understood that the inverse correlation between MTC and Dixy is observed primarily in the macro perspective, on the scale of months and years. It is useless to look for it on the daily and even more so the hourly chart of the bitcoin price – rather, on the contrary, in the short term, both indicators often move in parallel.

Nonetheless, DXY is a valuable medium-term Bitcoin investment tool. If your goal is to get cheaper military-technical cooperation, then you should follow the economic situation in the United States. If analysts predict a strengthening of the dollar, then we can assume that this period will be favorable for buying bitcoin. Conversely, when the DXY is forecast to decline, there may be an opportunity to sell Bitcoin profitably.

In any case, remember that the right moment is only half the success of investing in bitcoin. It is equally important to find a reliable and secure platform for buying and storing your digital assets.

Finally, we will give one more piece of advice: if everyone around suddenly starts discussing Bitcoin, then, most likely, the price is already close to a peak and will soon fall. Do not give in to the hype: be patient, follow the joint materials of the MyFin portal and the regulated crypto exchange FREE2EX – and then you will not miss the best moment to buy cryptoassets.

Activities related to transactions (operations) with tokens are associated with a high level of risk of complete loss of funds and other objects of civil rights (investments) transferred in exchange for tokens. The legal regulation of transactions with tokens does not have a uniform approach, and the consequences of such transactions may be different legal assessment in different states.

This article is not intended to be a tutorial or a guide, but is created as an informational and educational material.