Hugh Jackman poked Ryan Reynolds again. Not without Blake Lively’s participation!

Their other halves have long been drawn into the comic and serious confrontation between famous Hollywood actors. In April, for example, Ryan Reynolds intervened in Wolverine’s heartwarming congratulations to his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, on their wedding anniversary. Hugh Jackman recently had the chance to take revenge on his sworn friend on The Jess Cagle Show.









During the recording of the interview, the actor recalled that Blake Lively was celebrating his birthday, and admitted that he adores her:

“Blake is amazing! I don’t know how it happened, but still … she’s flawless. Thinking about what she has to endure. Take Ryan’s coronavirus pandemic … just amazing! I really hope that she is with her friends now and is just enjoying this day. “

“This is the classic Beauty and the Beast story, in which she is locked up with Ryan Reynolds somewhere in a castle, forced to spend time with him,” joked presenter Julia Cunningham.

“Yeah, but not that version of Beauty and the Beast where it turns out at the end that he’s a really good guy,” Hugh retorted.