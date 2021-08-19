Hunger Games Prequel Shooting Announced

Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay. Part II “

The Hunger Games prequel based on Susan Collins’ novel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will begin filming in the first half of 2022. This is reported by Deadline with reference to the chairman of the Lionsgate film studio, producer Joseph Drake.

According to him, the premiere of the picture will take place at the end of 2023 or at the beginning of 2024. The producer added that work on the film is going “very well”.







The previous four films, which were also based on Collins’ books, have grossed nearly $ 3 billion in box office sales.

The creators of the prequel intend to present the picture in cinemas, despite the uncertainty associated with the coronavirus pandemic. Joseph Drake is sure that “there is an audience that wants to return to cinemas.”

It is noted that the director of the future film will be Francis Lawrence, who shot the Hunger Games franchise. In the film, the action will center around the young Coriolanus Snow, the future president and the main villain of the fictional totalitarian state of Panem.

The first book in the Hunger Games series was published in 2008. The story is set in a post-apocalyptic state, whose inhabitants suffer from dictatorship, and children chosen by lot are forced to fight each other in an entertaining show for survival.