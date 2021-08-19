investors will switch to gold due to the high volatility of bitcoin

The expert believes that cryptocurrency will have to go a long way to get closer to the investment qualities of the precious metal.

The high volatility of bitcoin can scare away investors. As a result, market participants may shift their focus from crypto to gold. Jake Klein, chairman of Evolution Mining, shared this opinion with CNBC.

Jake Klein believes bitcoin has a long way to go to achieve the qualities that investors value in gold. It is about the safety and efficiency of working with an asset in the long term.

The chairman of Evolution Mining drew attention to the fact that the digital asset market is flooded with speculative money. This feature, in his opinion, increases the volatility of cryptocurrencies.

“I think that the increased volatility in the crypto space will eventually lead to market participants starting to return to gold,” said Jake Klein.

Bitcoin volatility index. Source: buybitcoinworldwide.com

Many market participants disagree with Jake Klein’s opinion. For example, Dan Tapiero, co-founder of Gold Bullion International and 10T Holdings, is confident that large investors, on the contrary, will come to bitcoin, abandoning gold.

It is noteworthy that BTC and precious metals showed a high level of correlation in 2020. From 2021, on the asset charts, on the contrary, you can observe an inversion (during periods of growth in bitcoin, gold goes down and vice versa).

Comparison of charts of gold and bitcoin. Source: TradingView

What bitcoin and gold have in common

As a reminder, investors consider bitcoin to be digital gold. Market participants began to call cryptocurrency that way because many consider BTC as an asset to preserve their savings. The fact is that the developer of bitcoin – Satoshi Nakamoto – made the emission of a digital asset limited. A total of 21 million BTC will be mined. As of this writing, 18.7 million bitcoins have been mined.

Schedule of new BTC inflow to the market. Source: blockchain.com

About once every 4 years, halving occurs on the bitcoin network – a halving of the reward for mining cryptocurrency. The event slows down the inflow of new BTC into the market, which forms an asset shortage. Members of the crypto community believe that such a mechanism has a positive effect on the movement of the bitcoin rate. Recall that the last halving took place in May 2020.

Changes in the value of bitcoin over the past 9 years. Source: Coin.Dance

The position of bitcoin and gold in the market has corrected the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. During this period, in an attempt to restore the economy, the government of several countries, including the United States, opted for quantitative easing. The approach implies printing with the subsequent infusion of new lots of the national currency into the economy. The flooding of the market with assets can negatively affect their value. In an attempt to save savings from depreciation, many market participants began to buy bitcoin.

JPMorgan analysts drew attention to the fact that cryptocurrencies are most often chosen by millennials. Representatives of the older generations, according to the observations of experts, still prefer to save their assets from depreciation with the help of gold.