Julia Roberts, Rihanna, Madonna and other stars opposed to shaving and hair removal

In 2018, for the first time in history, an advertisement for a shaver for women showed real body hair, body-positive moods reign in society as well: an increasing number of women stopped worrying about whether their hair was pricked on their legs, armpits, belly and other parts of the body, or no.

Celebrities have played a big role in spreading this trend as they advocate naturalness and increasingly show their body hair on the red carpet on their Instagram feed. Rihanna, Jessica Simpson, Cara Delevingne, Bella Thorne, Madonna, Adele, Julia Roberts – we are talking about the stars who do not consider it necessary to get rid of hair on their legs and armpits.

Emily Ratzkowski

In an article from Harper’s Bazaar, the actress said that she traditionally uses a razor, but sometimes “lets go” of her body hair. According to the model, refusing to shave makes her feel sexier. The girl is sure that the guarantee of healthy feminism lies in the possibility of choice. To shave or not to shave, according to Emily, every woman has the right to decide for herself without anyone’s advice.

Give women the opportunity to be who they want and as versatile as they can be. For me, body hair is another opportunity for a woman to exercise her right to choose. Choices based on how they want to feel and what they associate with the presence or absence of body hair,

She calls on.

Rihanna

According to rumors, one day Rihanna found herself in an uncomfortable situation for herself. When she was at the beautician, the specialist who epilated her in the bikini area unexpectedly asked for an autograph. This infuriated the singer so much that since then she has been demanding a master, firstly, strongly in her age, and secondly, she does not speak English. Moreover, the singer often refuses to remove hair on her legs. Moreover, under long skirts, she does not hide them, but boldly publishes selfies in short shorts.

Cara Delevingne

I never thought that I would need armpit hair after laser hair removal, but I was wrong. Meet Armpit Wigs! How do you like it? – wrote the highest paid model in the UK under a photo with shaggy armpits on Instagram.

However, Kara not only tries on shaggy wigs, but she herself often prefers not to remove hair in this area.

As it turned out, the armpit hair was needed by the star to get used to the role of the girl-rocker in the drama “Her Smell” (Her Smell).

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne loves her body hair so much that she even dedicated an essay to it.

I’m comfortable with the hair on my body, so why not keep it? If you really like smooth legs and armpits, then shave them yourself,

She said.

Adele

Before shooting for Vanity Fair, Adele admitted that because of this she decided to shave her legs for the first time in a month. When the journalist asked how Simon Konneki (the then husband of the star) felt about the body hair of his half, she replied:

And he had no choice. No man will tell me what to do with my legs. Let her shave hers!

Jessica Simpson

The singer is sure that no single standard of beauty should dominate in society.

I have always considered myself a role model for all women, I want to make them understand that they can look how they want. Don’t judge other women for their choices

– calls on Jessica.

Paris Jackson

Michael Jackson’s daughter not only walked the MTV VMA red carpet with hairy armpits, but also posted this snapshot on the microblog. Paris wrote that she decided to arrange a competition with her brother. They argued over who can grow longer leg hair. Paris also joked when she was asked about unshaven armpits: then she posted a meme from “Game of Thrones” (Game of Thrones) with the phrase “Winter is coming.”









Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts was one of the first celebrities to grow armpit hair and show it off on the red carpet. The actress subsequently appeared on the YouTube show Busy Tonight and explained the show of hair at the 1999 premiere of Notting Hill.

This photo still lives on in my memory. I think then I just didn’t calculate the length of the sleeve and how it would be combined with the waving of the hand. That it will reveal some personal detail about me – shared Roberts.

However, there is a legend that the demonstration of unshaven armpits is just a marketing ploy to attract attention to the premiere. Recently, journalist Busy Phillips recalled the scandalous photos, who invited Julia to her TV show. She tried to get the star guest to say that it was a conscious action in support of feminism in the style of body positive, but nothing came of it. The celebrity, however, only joked.

Madonna

In her youth, Madonna also did not shave her armpits. The singer spoke about this in an interview. Apparently, the star decided to remember her youth. She published a photo on the microblog, which poses in a bra and bow tie.

Long hair … Don’t Care! (Long hair … Yes, I don’t care! – Approx. SPLETNIK.RU) – wrote the queen of pop.

Lourdes, Madonna’s daughter, followed in her mother’s footsteps and also gave up hair removal.

Scout Willis

The middle daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis often shows off her armpit hair by posting pictures on Instagram. This photo is no exception.

Amandla Stenberg

Last fall, Amandla Stenberg appeared on the red carpet of the European premiere of The Hate U Give at the 62nd BFI London Film Festival with hairy armpits. The actress posted on Instagram a photo in a Valentino evening dress and added speaking hashtags: #drama and #armpit.

She explained her position by the fact that she did not want to correspond to the ideal framework of the surrounding world. She wants to be who she is.