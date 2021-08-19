Julia Roberts with her husband and children on vacation in Hawaii

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder

Enjoying summer vacations without annoying attention seems to be a pipe dream of world stars. Paparazzi will surely find them anywhere in the world. However, 51-year-old Julia Roberts, during her long and successful career, apparently managed to come to terms with this fact. At least the photographers did not spoil her family vacation in Hawaii at all.

Julia Roberts with her husband Danny Moder, daughter Hazel, son Henry and their girlfriend

Julia casually chatted with friends and her husband, 50-year-old cinematographer Danny Moder, sipping coffee, and paid no attention at all to the reporters scurrying among the palm trees. While the adults discussed the latest news, children frolicked nearby, including the stellar offspring, 14-year-old twins Hazel and Finneas, and 12-year-old Henry.

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder

Hazel and Henry Moder

Hawaii is a favorite vacation spot for the family, because Julia and Danny have their own house on the island of Kauai, standing right on the ocean. At every opportunity, the couple gets out to this paradise. On their next vacation, they could also celebrate the 17th wedding anniversary, which the couple celebrated in July. On an important date, Roberts congratulated her husband on the social network. Recall that Moder became the second husband of the actress.

We just love each other very much and enjoy every minute together,

– Julia confessed more than once in an interview, considering her meeting with Danny truly fateful.









Danny Moder and Julia Roberts

Moder and Roberts prefer to keep personal happiness and details of family life a secret from the curious – every photo of the paparazzi becomes a real success, because in their Instagram, a couple does not please fans with family photos too often.

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder with children