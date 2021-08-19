Kendall Jenner admits she suffers from nocturnal panic attacks

Supermodel Kendall Jenner admitted that sometimes she has psychological problems.

Read alsoThe cause of death of the husband of Elizabeth II

The celebrity said that she suffers from panic attacks. Kendall Jenner revealed this in an interview with Vogue Hong Kong magazine, on the cover of which she will appear in May 2021.

The American star will go into detail on everything in the “Open Minded” program, in a conversation with specialists about mental health problems. However, Kendall already does not hide the fact that 2 years ago she first had severe panic attacks.









I felt frightened in the middle of sleep, I literally felt a rapid heartbeat. I couldn’t breathe. I WAS VERY ILL.

Vogue Hong Kong May 2021 Magazine Cover / instagram.com/kendalljenner

The supermodel insists that such issues need to be talked about. This will help society to realize the seriousness of the situation and understand what is actually happening to them at that moment.

People who watch this may say, “Oh! I feel the same! And now I have a name for it. “

Note that many celebrities have previously admitted that they also suffer from panic attacks. Among them are Nastya Kamenskikh, Anastasia Prikhodko, Nadya Dorofeeva, Anna Snatkina, Gisele Bündchen, Lady Gaga and others.

Recall