Kim Kardashian named the reason for the divorce from Kanye West

Kim told her sisters what led her to break up with her husband

Socialite Kim Kardashian has admitted why she decided to break up with rapper Kanye West. She told about this on the air of the new edition of the reality show “The Kardashian Family”.

The divorce of reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West became known earlier this year, but the stars themselves did not comment on their separation. Kim in the next issue confessed to the sisters about the problems in marriage with West.

She complained that she felt like a failure, because she was not the ideal wife for Kanye. And then Kim, with tears in her eyes, told her sisters what led her to break up with her husband.

“I can not do it anymore. Why am I still where I have been stuck for years? He moves to another state every year, and I have to be with him to raise the children. I can not do it. He must have a wife who will support him in everything, will travel with him and do everything for him, ”said Kim Kardashian.

At the same time, there is no struggle and hatred between the former spouses. Judging by the words of the star, they dispersed calmly, without a scandal.

Moreover, Kim speaks well of her ex-husband and wishes him to find a wife who will accompany him everywhere.









