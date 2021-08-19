Kim Kardashian will provide the US Olympic team with underwear

Kim Kardashian has been awarded a contract to supply lingerie, sleepwear and sleepwear for members of the US Olympic team. The TV star announced this in her Instagram account.

The Skims collection for female athletes features minimalist underwear, pajamas and leisurewear. The clothes feature the Team USA logo and the American flag. The capsule collection will also be available to everyone on the brand’s website.

Kardashian notes that he has been actively following the Olympics since the age of ten. Model’s stepfather Bruce Jenner is the 1976 Olympics decathlon champion. In 2015, he came out as a transgender woman named Caitlin.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 23rd to August 8th. However, due to the new wave of coronavirus, sponsors and residents of the country insist on canceling the games.

Kim Kardashian launched her own shapewear brand in 2019. The first Skims collection was so long-awaited that in the first minutes of launch it was sold out – this brought the star $ 2 million. Such sales are unprecedented for lingerie brands. For comparison, in the first year of the existence of shapewear on the market, it earned $ 4 million. Kim’s underwear collected half of that amount in less than 10 minutes.









Initially, Kim wanted to name the brand Kimono. The name had to be abandoned due to the inhabitants of Japan. They were outraged that the underwear would bear the name of the national pride – kimono.