Kusama Network Launches Next Five Parachain Auctions

Kusama is a platform that acts as a test environment or so-called “canary network” where developers can experiment and determine the effectiveness of their code and blockchain applications prior to their official release on the Polkadot network.

Due to Kusama’s use of trial and error, developers can benefit from a less stringent management structure as well as lower wage requirements than they would experience on Polkadot.

Following the debut success of the parachain auctions in June this year, the Kusama Council plans to hold five more auctions scheduled in the coming weeks.

Parachain auctions on Kusama use a rare historical auction analysis method called the candlestick method, in which users will place bids during a fixed, allotted auction time by placing their Kusama Tokens (KSM) for their favorite project. The winner of the auction is the project with the largest amount of funding. …

In the modern era, retail consumers will be familiar with this “hourglass” approach through its use in their bidding process on the Ebay e-commerce platform.

However, there are drawbacks to this method, in particular, problems arise when the characteristics of insider knowledge are encouraged ahead, and when the last minute bidding war distorts the dataset, as each bidder knows when time is up.

With the addition of blockchain technology, the arguments in favor of candlestick auctions – as reviewed in this year’s Web3 Foundation study – are twofold: “ahead is the presence of smart contracts among bidders.”

Although bidders know the start and end block times, they do not know the 5-day end-time critical end block, which ensures that no bidder can predict when the auction will end, giving each project an equal chance of getting value.









The first auction of parachain slots in this new round and the sixth overall will begin on September 1st. The initial bidding period will run for two days, followed by a five-day end period, with a total of five auctions held over a five-week period, with a planned pause to assess network performance.

Auction time is scheduled for 12:00 GMT on September 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.

In the first round of parachain auctions from June 15 to July 20, 18 independent teams registered for the crowdloan campaign, receiving funding from almost 20,000 unique accounts, which contributed over 1.3 million KSM (approximately $ 450 million) …

Crowdloaning is a mechanism designed to promote decentralization through parachain by distributing tokens to users in exchange for their delivered assets, a method similar to Ethereum liquidity mining, whereby members can receive token grants from their favorite Defi project.

If the crowdsign campaign is successful, this parachain will be included in the Relay Chain, and the collective tokens will be locked in the account of this parachain for the entire period of its activity.

In the case of the first five auctions, most of the slots were overpaid, which is a positive marker of decentralization and distribution of the value of individual projects.

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has announced its support for parachain auctions, which allows customers to list KSM Kusama tokens on their platform.

Among the teams involved, the decentralized exchange platform Karura took first place, registering an initial blocked amount of over 500,000 KSM, which at the time of writing was valued at $ 90 million. The platform was then launched on both Polkadot and Kusama the following month. became Moonriver and Shiden, which received over 205,000 and 138,000 KSM, respectively.