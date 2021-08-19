Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi teach how to make New Year’s cupcakes, HELLO! Russia

Last week, Kylie Jenner announced the release of her Christmas makeup collection. The 23-year-old model was inspired by the fabulous story of the Green Grinch, who stole Christmas, to create the makeup line. Multicolored eyeliners and eyeshadow palette, lip glosses and lipsticks, body shimmers, blush and highlighters – the fifth festive collection of the Kylie Cosmetics brand is logically dominated by shades of red and green.

Not only were Kylie’s sisters actively promoting the collection, her two-year-old daughter Stormi also joined the promotional campaign. A win-win move! Jenner has published a premium video in which she and the baby are preparing cupcakes with green topping. Mom and daughter dressed up in the same green pajamas with the image of the same Grinch and, sitting in the huge kitchen, got down to baking.









Butter, flour, eggs, vanilla extract and a little green food coloring – the recipe for cupcakes is simple and straightforward. But you should definitely watch their preparation. Little Stormy, instead of decorating the cupcakes with sprinkles, more and more sent sugar balls in her mouth and from time to time gave her mother compliments: “You are so beautiful”, “I love you so much!” In the end – such a long-awaited (yes, throughout the entire video Stormy did not take her eyes off the cupcakes) tasting!

It seems that the video, and Stormy in particular, did their job: the KYLIE X GRINCH collection did not have time to appear on sale, as it was immediately sold out. Not even a day has passed!