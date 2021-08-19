Kylie Jenner: Billion Dollar Baby

During the pandemic, Kylie Jenner’s income also dropped.

This year, for the second time, Forbes magazine named the American blogger, businesswoman and one of the “Kardashian family” Kylie Jenner “the youngest billionaire”, then accused her of overstating the level of income and deleted it from the rating and again recognized it as the highest paid celebrity.

22-year-old Kylie Jenner – the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters – was also the richest, having managed to surpass even Kanye West, the husband of her older sister Kim, in the ranking. And this despite the fact that in a well-known family everyone earns millions and knows how to make money literally out of thin air. By and large, Kylie made her first millions out of nothing.

Kylie earned $ 630 million in the first two years, starting to sell the products of her cosmetic brand. It all started with the fact that in 2014, when the girl’s lips suddenly noticeably increased in volume, rumors spread that Kylie had injected. She also claimed that this is the result of skillful makeup. And on the wave of hype, she released a make-up kit Kylie Lip Kits under her own name. The entire batch of cosmetics was sold out literally in the blink of an eye, making Kylie a very wealthy girl. And in 2018, she ranked fifth on the list of the richest celebrities.

$ 1.2 billion – this amount was estimated by Kylie Cosmetics, which was wholly owned by Jenner until recently. But in January, Kylie sold 51% of her company to the Coty beauty corporation. Thus, the entrepreneur made one of the largest deals with the participation of celebrities, earning $ 600 million from the sale. But this also revealed some facts that were unpleasant for Kylie. In 2019 and early 2020, Forbes called her “the youngest billionaire” (before her, only Mark Zuckerberg was honored, and even then he earned his first billion at 23, and Jenner allegedly at 21). But when the details of the deal between Kylie and Coty went public, it turned out that the girl’s business was not so profitable, and her fortune was actually less than she and the Kardashian clan wanted to imagine. At the same time, the family’s accountant significantly overestimated the income of Jenner’s company and the amount of her fortune – as representatives of the magazine believed. Comparing the real numbers with the “fictional” ones, they concluded that Kylie “probably falsified tax returns.”

– It’s safe to say: everything that the Kardashian-Jenner family puts their hand to is exaggerated, – the financial expert of the magazine believes. – To save face, you must always embellish what is in fact.

And during the pandemic, Jenner’s income also dropped. Therefore, the editors of Forbes, having counted Kylie’s money, decided that it was no longer possible to call her a billionaire, and made a statement.









Kylie was quick to comment on it on her microblog.

– What’s going on here? I thought it was a reputable site. “Tax returns that were probably forged” – is that your proof? So you just took it and decided that they were forged? – Jenner was indignant.

After a short time, Forbes still had to admit that Kylie, despite the exaggeration of her income, remains the richest celebrity – albeit not with a billion. The income from the deal with the Coty company allowed her to lead the TOP-100 rich in show business.

Kylie recently laid out $ 36.5 million for her new mansion. In a huge house in the Holmby Hills area, in which Michael Jackson once lived, Kylie will now live luxuriously with her daughter Stormi and, possibly, a new boyfriend (not so long ago it became known that a celebrity is dating a friend of his older sister Kendall – 28 -year-old Palestinian fashion model named Fay Khadra). For Kylie, the purchase of the house turned out to be a bargain, because its original cost was $ 45 million, but she somehow managed to bring down the price. However, $ 36.5 million is also not a small amount, but the “resort complex”, as the celebrity’s new home is called, is worth it. It covers an area of ​​almost 1800 sq. m. The house has 7 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, a large kitchen equipped with the latest technical innovations, two cinemas (one in the house, the other in the open air), several bars, games rooms and a gym. The estate also has a swimming pool and basketball court.

Jenner costs $ 5 million a year for the services of security guards who protect the peace of Kylie herself and her two-year-old daughter Stromi. A whole staff of bodyguards guards the celebrity’s house, and also accompanies the star with the baby during walks and travels.

– Kylie spends about $ 300 thousand to $ 400 thousand per month. A lot, – said Kaitlyn Jenner (Kylie’s father is Bruce, who in 2015 admitted that he is a transgender woman and asked to call himself Caitlin. Yes, everything is not easy in the Kardashian family!).

However, such expenses will not seem huge if you remember what Kylie’s condition is, as well as the fact that in 2016 her sister, Kim Kardashian, was robbed in Paris. She was then stolen jewelry worth about $ 11 million. And what went through while Kim, it’s hard to imagine!

Text: Victoria Grabovskaya