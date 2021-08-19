Kylie Jenner shows off a swimsuit model from her new designer line

Kylie Swim - новое детище молодой бизнесвумен и одной из самых богатых миллениалов мира.

Kylie Jenner decided to no longer limit herself exclusively to selfies in a swimsuit, but decided to launch a new fashion project aimed at selling beach suits of her own design.

The 24-year-old TV star and one of the many members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has confirmed that she is launching a swimsuit line, boasting several designs of her own invention on Instagram stories.

In a selfie in the mirror, a girl is standing in a one-piece swimsuit in the shade of a Cuban sunset. “I’m working on Kylie Swim, and I can’t wait to share the result with you, ”she signed. It is worth noting that the design of the product is very trivial, albeit with Kylie’s characteristic passion for frankness and flowing lines.

It seems that the entire collection of costumes for relaxing on the beach or by the pool will be presented in different shades of the setting sun, as can be seen, for example, in Alaska, Bali or New York. A similar conclusion comes from the fact that Kylie recently shared a photo of Polaroids – apparently from a photo shoot for her first collection of swimwear – in which you could consider the palette of a future collection. In addition, before that, Jenner showed on herself another image – a bright tangerine color.

The owner of the beauty empire celebrated her new brand Kylie Swim on Instagram. Despite the fact that there is no photo on the page yet, over 100,000 followers have already subscribed to it.

Read also: New methods of contraception: what the nobility needs about them

The profile also contains a hint of what the new brand’s logo will look like. Kylie Jenner’s name is portrayed in a retro style, complemented by pink and orange colors that appear to be the signature shades of not only her first swimwear line, but the brand’s entire aesthetics.

The release date is still unknown, but the profile biography reassuringly notes that soon we will see everything ourselves.









Jenner first hinted at her decision to dive into swimwear in May when she filed legal papers for the Kylie Swim and Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner trademarks. In addition to the bikinis themselves, the brand will create other beach accessories such as sunglasses, backpacks and towels, as well as capes and shoes.

Kylie isn’t the only Kardashian (Jenner really) to dive into the swimwear market. While Khloe Kardashian’s own brand Good American is already selling swimwear, Kim Kardashian seems to have confirmed plans to launch her own swimwear line last week.

In addition to Kylie swimJenner announced in May that she was also launching a baby brand called Kylie Baby (it seems that the girl did not hear anything about the fantasy)… The beauty mogul also applied for trademark registrations for Kylie Body and Kylie Hair in 2019, though she has yet to cash in on those categories. So far, she collects money from brands that offer decorative cosmetics and facial skin care.