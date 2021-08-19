Marvel’s first movie poster for The Eternals with Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek arrives

Marvel Studios has shared the first full poster for the new superhero blockbuster “The Eternals” by Chloe Zhao.

The film will tell about the race of immortal supermen. The fresh image showed only the silhouettes of the main characters, as well as a spaceship – and all this against the background of the rising sun.

Synopsis: “The Eternals are representatives of a race of genetically improved superhumans who secretly live on Earth. They were born 5 million years ago as a result of the experiments of powerful celestials. Endowed with incredible superpowers, for millennia they hid from human civilization, secretly protecting people from monstrous deviants. However, the recent events and actions of Thanos have forced them to come to light. “

Starring: Angelina Jolie (Tena), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Gemma Chan (Sersi), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kit Harington (Dane Whitman), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Maccari), Brian Tyree Henry (Fastos), Barry Keogan (Druig), Leah McHugh (Sprite) and Don Lee (Gilgamesh).









The film was directed by Chloe Zhao, who directed the Oscar-winning “Land of the Nomads,” so the new poster is similar in visual style to Zhao’s previous work.

The Russian premiere of “The Eternals” is scheduled for November 4, 2021. In the meantime, you can watch teaser trailerreleased today.