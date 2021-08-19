Megan Fox speaks openly about romance with Machine Gun Kelly

“Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire.”







@machinegunkelly

Coulson Baker and Megan Fox











34-year-old Megan Fox does not like to talk about her personal life. Nevertheless, the actress once again cannot contain her emotions. She again publicly confessed her feelings for her lover – 30-year-old Colson Baker, known under the pseudonym Machine Gun Kelly. This time she talked about how she met her chosen one on the set of the film “Midnight in the Grain Field”.









“I looked into his eyes and felt the most primordial, most gentle, purest spirit. My heart immediately broke, “Megan admitted. Fox noted that she was ready for a new relationship despite the fact that she was still married to Brian Austin Green.

“Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire,” said the actress. She noted that in a relationship she does not control her boyfriend and gives him complete creative freedom.

By the way, the rapper recently released a new album Tickets to My Downfall, in which he spoke in detail about the affair with Fox. “Find someone who can take you out of the hustle and bustle and convince you that you are safe … I like that relationships can evolve into this,” the performer sang in one of the compositions.