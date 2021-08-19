Mila Kunis on a walk with children in Los Angeles: new photos

Mila Kunis with her daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri

Yesterday, 36-year-old Mila Kunis went for a walk in Los Angeles with her two children: five-year-old daughter Wyatt and three-year-old son Dimitri. The star family, of course, did not go unnoticed and fell under the sights of photographers.



In a recent interview, Kunis and her 42-year-old husband Ashton Kutcher said that their children attend several sections, including dance, and also admitted that their daughter really does not like it when the actor gets too involved in the role by reading her books.

I sometimes try to read my daughter’s books with the voices of the characters, and she says, “Dad, can you do this with your real voice?” She doesn’t like it

Ashton admitted.

And Mila even called herself and her husband “crazy parents”.

We love to fool around at home. We are stupid parents, but this is not due to lack of experience, we are just so comfortable. I think it all comes from the idea of ​​being comfortable in your own body, in your own skin and in your own mind,

