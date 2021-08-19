Thursday, August 19, 2021
    Mila Kunis with her three-year-old son Dimitri on a walk in Hollywood




    Mila Kunis with her three-year-old son Dimitri on a walk in Hollywood

    Mila Kunis with her son Dimitri

    Yesterday, 36-year-old Mila Kunis got into the lenses of Hollywood photographers – the star was photographed with her three-year-old son Dimitri. The actress, who wore a sweater with the image of the famous actress and singer Barbra Streisand, held the boy’s hand and walked with him in Los Angeles.

    Mila Kunis with her son DimitriMila Kunis with her son Dimitri

    A few days ago, Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher were among the guests of the Sundance Film Festival, which is now taking place in Park City, Utah. There, the star presented the film “Four Good Days”, in which she starred with the famous actress Glenn Close. In the film, Kunis played a girl named Molly, who suffers from drug addiction. Close played the role of her mother, helping the main character to cope with all the difficulties.

    The film is Kunis’ first film since Wonder Park was released last year. As the actress admitted at the festival, in recent years she has become very selective in her film roles.

    I have starred in certain films for a very long time in my career, and then I had children and a family, and I took a break. For me to accept a job that engulfs me completely, the offer must be truly worthwhile, since I have to leave my children. During filming, I hardly see my family. My children are still small

    – explained the actress.

    Mila Kunis
    Mila KunisAshton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
    Ashton Kutcher and Mila KunisMila Kunis and Glenn Close
    Mila Kunis and Glenn Close




    Pankina0809 Mariana Pankina

    Photo
    Legion-media.ru/Gettyimages.ru





