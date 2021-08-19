Milla Jovovich surprised Russian-speaking fans with a family photo

Milla Jovovich is one of the rare celebrities who do not hide their family life. The actress willingly shares photos of children with Instagram subscribers, without hiding their faces, shows the house and often appears in the photo without makeup.

The other day, Milla posted a photo with her youngest daughter Oshin, who was born in February this year. In the frame, the actress feeds her from a bottle.

“Me and my monkey,” Jovovich signed the picture.

Fans noted that after the birth of her third child, Milla seemed to look younger. The actress was given a lot of compliments. And some users drew attention to the view of the room in the photo – the mother of many children did not hide the slight mess in the apartment. Someone even noted that Milla’s house in the photo resembles “a typical Russian apartment.”

“Milla, are you definitely not in Rostov?”, “Purely Russian apartment!”









Jovovich enjoys particular success with a Russian-speaking audience. The actress is fluent in the language – she was born in Kiev and lived in Moscow until she was five years old, then moved to the United States. Her mother Galina Loginova is a Soviet and American actress.

Sometimes Milla publishes videos in which she reads Russian fairy tales in her native language. The actress also teaches Russian to her older children – her daughter Ever, for example, already reads well and even wrote a short story in Russian about the rat Polya and the toad Larissa.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Yana Shelekhova