Rapper Juicy J is writing a Dogecoin song? | Blockchain24

Rapper Juicy J tweeted a post about Dogecoin, after which the community asked him to write a song about the token.

Dogecoin makes me dance – juicy j (@therealjuicyj) August 18, 2021

Many of his followers tweeted that they would like him to record such a remix.

The 46-year-old songwriter and producer, who is mostly known for hits like “Dark Horse” and “I Don’t Mind”, has been in contact with the Dogecoin team for quite some time.

In early May, he tweeted about tossing cryptocurrency into his bag, joining a list of celebrities who have become obsessed with dog madness.









It is noteworthy that this happened just a few days before the parody cryptocurrency suffered a grand crash after Elon Musk’s debut Saturday Night Live.

Dogecoin skyrocketed to $ 0.73 on May 8 but plunged nearly 72 percent in less than two weeks.

This, however, did not dampen the enthusiasm of the rapper, who was still Team Doge, despite clearly buying the top.

Dogecoin is not the only speculative cryptocurrency that has caught the attention of Juicy J. The rapper has also promoted Safemoon to its 2.7 million subscribers.

Other hip-hop artists like Mick Mill also have a penchant for meme coins.