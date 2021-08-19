Release date for “Spencer” starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana revealed

Все поклонники “королевы сердец” скоро смогут насладиться очередной киноверсией о скандальном разводе принцессы Дианы и Чарльза. Или же жестоко раскритиковать ее.

It’s not long before one of the most coveted films of 2021 comes out. “Spencer” will appear in cinemas on November 5 (in Ukraine, the picture should be expected in early December) – an amazing gift for Catholic Christmas.

The plot of the film follows the events of December 1991 (only one weekend), when Princess Diana joins the royal family for a weekend in Sandringham, and decides to free herself from the shackles of her long-shattered marriage.

In January 2021, the film’s producers released the first official still from the filming of Spencer, which depicts 31-year-old Kristen Stewatre, the lead actress of the project.

Despite the apparent external dissimilarity with Diana Spencer, the star of “Twilight” in the picture looks like the reincarnation of Dee. The girl is shown in the photo in a red coat, a black hat with a delicate veil, with light curls, and her face is overcome by the traditional mask of sad-understanding despondency.

“Spencer” is about immersing yourself in an emotional representation of who Diana was at a turning point in her life, ”Stewart said in a press release. “This is the physical union of all her virtues that begin with her name – Spencer. It is a painful effort for her to return to herself as Diana tries to preserve what the name Spencer means to her. ”

In March, another photo of Stewart appeared, in which she looks even more like Princess Diana, and not only because of Charles’ wife’s love for plaid prints.

So, in the photo, Stewart’s gaze is directed directly into the camera. Her face is relaxed, and on her finger is a remarkably similar replica of Princess Diana’s sapphire and diamond ring, which was her engagement gift from Charles. Many years later, the decoration was inherited by her eldest son William, which he handed over to his chosen one, Kate Middleton. The girl still wears it.









Since then, Stewart has been spotted several times on the set of the film, including once alongside two young actors who appeared to portray William and his brother, Prince Harry.

Poldark star Jack Farthing will play Prince Charles in the upcoming film, which also stars Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris.

We remind you that now 72-year-old Charles married Princess Diana in 1981, and after 11 years they decided to separate. In 1996, the couple officially divorced – just a year before Diana’s death.

During one of the appearances on the Jimmy Kimmel show, Kristen remembered how she herself laid flowers at the gates of Buckingham Palace after the terrible car accident in 1997, during which Diana died.