Reminiscence, Gulliver’s Return and At Midnight in a Grain Field

The upcoming weekend in the cinema is interesting with two completely different thrillers, giving us meetings with our favorite actors. Going to hire fantasy thriller “Reminiscence” with Hugh Jackman racing through the nooks and crannies of human memory and crime thriller “At Midnight in the Tall Grass”, in which a maniac tortures Megan Fox. For a family hike, a Ukrainian full-length film is ideal. animated film “Gulliver Returns”. And for those who like to be scared to death in the cinema – the horror film The Curse of the Queen of Spades.

“Reminiscence”

Fantastic thriller with melodrama elements. USA

Director: Lisa Joy

A great chance to see the wonderful actor Hugh Jackman, who is rarely filmed these days. We last saw him in the crime drama “Flawless” two years ago. In the new film, he plays in tandem with actress Rebecca Ferguston, with whom already met on the same set of the movie “The Greatest Showman”.

The thriller Reminiscence is the directorial debut of Lisa Joy, co-creator of Westworld and an Emmy nominee for her screenplay for this sophisticated sci-fi western. Considering that Joy also wrote the script for Reminiscence, the viewer should expect a very extraordinary story.

By plot in the near future, Miami is almost completely submerged due to global warming. There was nothing to expect from the future, and the nostalgia of the survivors became a way of life. Memory researcher Nick Bannister is in great demand in this dark present. He knows how to “travel” through the world of the past and helps clients gain access to lost memories. One day a new client May comes to him, and this meeting changes his life forever. An ordinary session turns into a full-fledged romance, until one day the woman disappears without a trace.

When Bannister tries to find the truth behind May’s disappearance, he uncovers a brutal conspiracy. Now the only question before the “fisher of memory” is: how far is he willing to go to keep those he loves?

“The Return of Gulliver”

Adventure full-length animation. Ukraine

Director: Ilya Maksimov.

The famous traveler of all times returns in a vivid animated story created in Ukraine by the Kvartal 95 studio.

A separate reason to go to the cinema for those who want to see the highest-budget film in the history of independent Ukraine ($ 10 million).

In the story, Gulliver receives a letter asking for help from his fellow countrymen and immediately returns to his native Lilliput. The country is in decline, because its king imagines himself to be a showman and is only concerned with himself.









Gulliver finds himself in the center of amazing events along with his faithful friends – the sweet girl Marcy, her father Frelok and the mouse Pi. Dizzying trials, treacherous enemies and desperate pursuits await this company of brave and kind characters. Gulliver will first want to chop off his head, and then change his mind and appoint a Giant. But as a result, this charming adventurer proves to everyone, and above all to himself: to be a hero, you do not have to be gigantic, there is enough courage in a kind heart.

“At midnight in the tall grass”

Crime thriller. USA

Director: Randall Emmett (“The Gotti Code”).

A tense, and in some places really scary story about a beauty and a maniac from Randall Emmett (“The Irishman”), who previously produced a big movie, but never sat in the director’s chair.

The film, which has the second title “At Midnight in the Grain Field” at the box office, is attractive to the cast. FBI agents will be played by 66-year-old Bruce Willis (“Die Hard”) and 35-year-old Megan Fox (“Transformers”). Despite the age gap, this couple developed a certain chemistry on screen.

According to the plot, uhowever, the authorities have been unable to expose the traffickers’ network for a long time. The case is being handled by FBI agents Karl Helter and Rebecca Lobmardi. In parallel, police officer Byron Crawford is investigating a series of murders of young women, committed, according to the police, by a serial killer. In the end, the paths of the three investigators cross. It becomes clear that it is possible to catch a dangerous criminal only by joining forces. Rebecca agrees to become the bait, but there is concern that the female agent will be able to resist the madness by meeting him face to face.

“The Curse of the Queen of Spades”

Horror. Canada.

Director: Patrick White

A scary, terrifying movie about not joking with the other world and calling spirits. And also that you can’t say some things in front of the mirror.

This horror film with slasher elements (a horror subgenre characterized by the presence of a psychopathic killer) is a kind of remake of the Russian film “The Queen of Spades: The Black Rite” and has a similar plot. This can be explained by the fact that one of the authors of the script for “The Curse” was the creator of the original film, Svyatoslav Podgaevsky.

According to the plot, due to the fact that her mother is at work all the time, 13-year-old Anna spends a lot of time with her nanny and her friends. One day the company witnesses a terrible incident and then decides to check the veracity of the old Russian legend about the lady of spades. They persuade Anna to conduct a ritual with a candle and a mirror, and when an evil entity begins to spoil the lives of the children, they turn to a Russian emigrant who has written a book about the lady of spades for help.