Rose McGowan criticized Natalie Portman for “inappropriate” feminism, and she answered her

Natalie Portman and Rose McGowan

This year’s Oscars will be remembered not only for the absolute triumph of the film “Parasites” (Gisaengchung) and the inspiring speeches of the winners, but also for the striking appearance of 38-year-old Natalie Portman on the red carpet of the ceremony. So, the actress appeared at the award in a black Dior cape, on which the names and surnames of eight women directors were embroidered, who, according to Natalie, should have been nominated in the “Best Director” category (but were not: some men).

Natalie Portman

Thus, Portman protested against gender discrimination in Hollywood. Many of Portman’s colleagues and fans appreciated this gesture, but there were also those who considered her act hypocritical. Among them was actress Rose McGowan, who herself has been actively fighting for women’s rights for several years and was one of the first actresses to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment.

Rose wrote a post on Facebook – in it she called Portman’s actions offensive and asked her not to act with similar actions again:

Portman’s gesture deeply offends those who do the real thing. It’s just disgusting. Natalie, in your long career you have only appeared in the films of women directors twice, and one of those films was yours. You have a production company that only hired one female director – you. Actresses of such a high level as you could change the world if they had a position, and did not create problems. Yes, Natalie. The problem is you. False support for other women is the main problem. Until you and your fellow actresses are real, do us all a favor by hanging up your embroidered activist cloak.

Rose McGowan

Rose also added that she will continue her activist actions: she will continue to speak out on this score, go to pickets until she achieves changes.

After a while, Portman responded to McGowan’s criticism of her. Natalie partly agreed with Rose’s words, and also explained the reason for her action:









I agree with Ms. McGowan that you cannot call me brave just because I put on a dress with embroidered female names. Courage is a term that I associate more with action. For example, brave women are those who, under intense pressure, testified against Harvey Weinstein. Thanks to our joint efforts, in recent years, great opportunities have opened up for women in directing. The result is incredible films. Over the course of my long career, I only got the chance to work with female directors a few times: I starred in short films, commercials, music videos and films with Maria Cohen, Mira Nair, Rebecca Zlotowski, Anna Rose Holmer, Sofia Coppola, Shirin Neshat and my own. Unfortunately, some of these paintings were not finished yet. But even if these films do see the light of day, women will face tremendous challenges during their release.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman clarified that she has repeatedly helped women get jobs in the film business. The star also said that she will continue to try to restore justice and change the existing Hollywood standards.

Which of the stars do you support in this matter?

Rose McGowan Natalie Portman