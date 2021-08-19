Salma Hayek at the presentation of the new series in Mexico City

Salma Hayek

Yesterday in the capital of Mexico, the presentation of the new series Monarca (it has not yet received a name in the Russian box office) took place, which will start on the Netflix platform in January 2020. 53-year-old Salma Hayek came to present her new project – the actress did not star in the show, but acted as one of the executive producers of the project.

At a press conference dedicated to the series, Salma appeared in a very bright and memorable way. The star wore a light blue Gucci trouser suit (the star often favors the brands of Kering, of which her husband François-Henri Pinault is chairman and CEO), a scarlet satin blouse with a large bow at the neck and high platform shoes to match the suit.

Salma Hayek

During a conversation with reporters, Hayek admitted that this project is special for her. The fact is that the Monarca series tells about the life of the Mexican elite, which is riddled with corruption, scandals and violence. This theme resonated with Salma because she herself is from Mexico.

I am thrilled to partner with Netflix and work with the amazing Mexican talent involved in this project. We proudly show Mexico as a vibrant, complex and culturally rich country that is struggling to control its destiny.

– said Hayek at a press conference.

Salma Hayek with the cast of Monarca Salma Hayek



By the way, you can already evaluate the trailer for the Monarca series – a family saga about several generations of the Mexican business empire. The first episode on Netflix will be released on January 1 next year. It is not yet known when the series will be available in Russia.







