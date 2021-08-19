Thursday, August 19, 2021
More
    HomeNews
    Cornelius Chandler

    Latest Posts

    Salma Hayek at the presentation of the new series in Mexico City




    Star style


    5892



    Salma Hayek at the presentation of the new series in Mexico City

    Salma Hayek

    Yesterday in the capital of Mexico, the presentation of the new series Monarca (it has not yet received a name in the Russian box office) took place, which will start on the Netflix platform in January 2020. 53-year-old Salma Hayek came to present her new project – the actress did not star in the show, but acted as one of the executive producers of the project.

    At a press conference dedicated to the series, Salma appeared in a very bright and memorable way. The star wore a light blue Gucci trouser suit (the star often favors the brands of Kering, of which her husband François-Henri Pinault is chairman and CEO), a scarlet satin blouse with a large bow at the neck and high platform shoes to match the suit.

    Salma HayekSalma HayekSalma Hayek

    During a conversation with reporters, Hayek admitted that this project is special for her. The fact is that the Monarca series tells about the life of the Mexican elite, which is riddled with corruption, scandals and violence. This theme resonated with Salma because she herself is from Mexico.

    I am thrilled to partner with Netflix and work with the amazing Mexican talent involved in this project. We proudly show Mexico as a vibrant, complex and culturally rich country that is struggling to control its destiny.

    – said Hayek at a press conference.

    Salma Hayek with the cast of MonarcaSalma Hayek with the cast of MonarcaSalma HayekSalma Hayek

    By the way, you can already evaluate the trailer for the Monarca series – a family saga about several generations of the Mexican business empire. The first episode on Netflix will be released on January 1 next year. It is not yet known when the series will be available in Russia.




    YanaMarkovskaya Yana Markovskaya

    Photo
    Gettyimages.ru





    Cornelius Chandler

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us