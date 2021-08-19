Selena Gomez drew attention to a big problem on the network

The singer again criticized the Facebook and Instagram leadership.







Selena Gomez











The 28-year-old pop star continues to urge online corporations to fight disinformation and hate speech. Last night, Selena Gomez retweeted a post from the Center for Countering Digital Hatred (CCDH), which pointed out to Facebook and Instagram that neo-Nazi accounts still flourish on their social media, making money from their products.









“I have no words,” wrote the star. – @Facebook @Instagram, how do you tolerate this hate? These accounts still exist, although you have been notified of this! ” Representatives of the companies assured the star through the press that all the necessary measures had been taken.

Selena had previously reached out to Facebook executives Mark Zuckerberg and Sherrill Sandberg directly, pointing out that their social media is being used to spread hatred, racism and bigotry. Gomez also wrote an open letter to the Google leadership, in which she demanded to deal with misinformation related to the US presidential elections in November.

Along with Gomez, many celebrities are concerned about these problems, including Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who support the Stop Hate for Profit campaign. In September, many celebrities announced a boycott of social networks, albeit for only one day.