Selena Gomez in a retro look starred for fashion gloss: beautiful photos of the singer

Selena Gomez is a 29-year-old singer and actress whose work is admired by millions of people around the world. The performer starred in a new photo shoot for a popular magazine, surprising fans with unusual retro looks. New pictures of the celebrity will be shown by Joinfo.com.

Photos by Selena Gomez for the magazine “Elle “

The star became the heroine of a photo shoot for the American edition of the Elle magazine. Selena has been featured in several retro looks that have delighted the singer’s fans.

So, in black and white pictures, fans compared the performer with Marilyn Monroe. However, the similarity of the two stars is achieved only through a lush hairstyle with large curls. It is worth recalling that in the 1950s, many other celebrities also wore this haircut.

On the cover of the magazine there was a picture in which Selena was captured in a stylish, and even daring outfit. The singer is dressed in a short skirt and a black T-shirt with a pattern, and the image of the performer is complemented by bright red lipstick and a choker.









However, most of all, the fans of the artist liked the photo of the idol, in which Selena is depicted in a dress with polka dots. It was this image that the singer’s fans called the most unusual and sophisticated.

The performer gave the magazine a great interview. The representative of the publication and the celebrity discussed topics such as the health problems of the star, creativity and personal life of Selena. The singer also told why she allowed the assistant to maintain her Instagram page.

It turned out that the social network took too much time from the performer, as the artist tried to please all fans and, in general, reacted very painfully to criticism.

We remind you that Selena changed her image back in April 2021. Then the star first appeared in front of fans with blond hair, and fans of the star appreciated her transformation.

