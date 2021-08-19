She’s perfect! Why Justin Theroux dumped Aniston and where does New York











Everyone was already hoping that the beautiful actress had finally met her soul mate.

America’s favorite cutie Jen was once again a loner. On the eve of her 50 years, the blonde was left without a family, without a husband and children. According to the majority of men on the planet, Teru lost when he decided to divorce Aniston, because the heroine of the cult TV series Friends is just the ideal passion and dream of any man. She looks great, and it seems that time has absolutely no power over her. So why did Justin decide to leave his wife and go on a free voyage?











Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston photo 2014





Background

Aniston and Justin’s marriage lasted 2 years, and in total they spent 7 years together in a relationship. As the star couple later announced, they part on a positive, friendly note, because they simply realized that they could no longer be second halves to each other: busy work schedules and a small amount of time alone alienate the lovers. And so that the press did not think out the reasons for parting and dirty gossip, the couple herself told the public everything. But was it really so?



















Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston photo 2017





Marriage and children

Over the years of marriage, the tabloids repeatedly raised the topic of pregnancy: the headlines were full of why the family would not have children, because it was high time, others again and again attributed Aniston an interesting position … All this put pressure on the couple and influenced the atmosphere in the house. Still, after all, the stars constantly had to fend off the press and give denials of information about Jen’s pregnancy. At the same time, they had to prove to the public that a woman is not obliged to give birth, and the absence of children in the family does not indicate her inferiority. In general, it was hard!

The actress became more irritable and sarcastic, she reacted too violently to all attempts by the media to touch on the topic of children. All this indicated that in fact the couple was experiencing serious problems within the family and really had difficulties with conception.

Recall that even in her marriage to Brad Pitt, which lasted 5 years, Jennifer had problems with childbirth, which most likely influenced the divorce of the star couple. Pitt wanted a big family, and Jennifer couldn’t give him that. The same thing happened again! And although Teru, like the whole world, knew about this female problem Aniston, still, apparently, could not come to terms with this situation. After all, he has no children, and he really wanted to become a father.











Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston photos





A few more reasons for relationship breakdown

Of course, it’s hard to believe that only the absence of children pushed the couple to divorce. There are other reasons why Theroux was not happy with the marriage to Aniston. First, she earned more than him. Jen’s acting activity never faded away, while Justin interrupted from more or less decent roles to medium and very small ones. Jennifer’s fortune, according to Forbes magazine, was 10 times the income of her husband.

Secondly, the star couple lived in fact in two cities. Teru preferred a party New York for life, and Aniston preferred quiet Los Angeles. Unable to agree, the couple existed in two cities.

Thirdly, the actor was never interested in marriage, it was Jennifer who insisted on the wedding, because she was tired of the role of an eternal girlfriend. So we can conclude that in marriage Teru was not as free and comfortable as he expected, so the man decided to give the back.

As you can see, there are many reasons, the result is one: the stellar couple broke up. And we hope that America’s darling will nevertheless find that loyal, gentle and calm man, next to whom she will be happy!

