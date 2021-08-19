The Croods will save, if not the world, then your family for sure: an interview with Emma Stone and Kelly Marie Tran

In between voiceovers, we spoke to the actresses to ask them what they think of their heroines, female friendships, strange animals, and peanut fingers.

Kelly, what is Zarya’s role in the cartoon? Is she a new era?

KELLY MARIE TRAN: This is a very funny heroine! Zarya lived in a sheltered place with her parents, who were very protective of her. Then she meets Gip, and she opens a completely new world for her – the world of adventures and surprises, into which she sets off with great curiosity. I am so worried about her, more than she herself!

Emma, ​​tell us for those who have not seen the first part, who is Gip?









EMMA STONE: Gip is a cave girl, curious, very brave, she is a real warrior. And instead of her little finger, she has peanuts … she has seen a lot in her life.

We can assume that a love triangle awaits us, which will be joined by the character of Ryan Reynolds Malaya. But it is not so. Can you tell us about real female friendship, which is one of the main themes of the cartoon?

KELLY MARIE TRAN: In films and books, we are always shown female friendship, which begins with confrontation. But I am so happy to watch the flourishing of friendship between Gip and Zarya, who do not compete with each other, but, on the contrary, support, give advice and are not afraid to be frank. It’s so cute!